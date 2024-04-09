Society Vietnam tops Asia-Pacific in workplace wellness, study finds Workplace well-being is on an “upward trajectory” throughout Asia-Pacific, with Vietnam (65.09) leading the region, according to a recent study by Asia's largest mental health care company Intellect.

Society Vietnam sends over 35,900 workers abroad in Q1 Vietnam sent more than 35,900 labourers to work abroad under contracts in the first quarter of 2024, according to the Department of Overseas Labour under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA).

Society Walk campaign to raise funds for the needy surpasses target The “Million steps of kindness” walk campaign held by the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRC) and the Vietnam Youth Federation to call on the community to engage in physical activities to raise donations to the needy, has surpassed its goal, even 12 days earlier than the schedule.

Society Official extends greetings to Khmer people on Chol Chnam Thmay festival Minister - Chairman of the Government’s Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs Hau A Lenh attended a get-together to celebrate the Chol Chnam Thmay festival of Khmer people in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang on April 9.