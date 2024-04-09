Binh Thuan works hard on combating IUU fishing
A conference was held April 9 to review the implementation of Directive No.30- CT/TU of the Party Committee of the south-central coastal province of Binh Thuan on urgent tasks to enhance the management of fishing vessels and fishermen and end fishing in foreign waters.
Delegates candidly assessed the results as well as mentioned challenges encountered in implement the tasks. They said efforts to raise awareness among fishermen have not yielded the desired results, and violations of legal regulations regarding the exploitation and protection of aquatic resources are still occurring.
Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Hoai Anh underlined the need to make combating illegal fishing as an urgent and regular task of the local political system.
He requested relevant sectors, and authorities of coastal localities to concentrate on measures to prevent local fishing ships and fishermen from fishing in foreign waters, and investigating and handling organizations and individuals involved in brokering or facilitating fishing vessels and fishermen to engage in illegal fishing in foreign waters.
Relevant forces must concentrate all resources and urgently address limitations identified by the inspection team of the European Commission (EC) during their fourth inspection, he said, stressing the necessity to well prepare for the team’s upcoming 5th inspection.
He asked the Vietnam Fatherland Front’s local chapter and all-level political-social organiations to improve the effectiveness of communication activities to raise fishermen's awareness of compliance with relevant law.
With over 7,800 fishing vessels and 44,500 labourers engaged directly in fishing activities, Binh Thuan is one of the leading localities nationwide in terms of fishing capacity and seafood output.
According to Nguyen Van Chien, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, thanks to the serious implementation of urgent measures along with the efforts of the entire political system, the locality witnessed positive results in preventing IUU fishing.
Notably, since January 2023, no fishing vessels violating relevant regulations have been detected. Binh Thuan has so far completed the installation of vessel monitoring systems (VMS) equipment on all 5m-long fishing boats./.