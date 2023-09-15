Binh Thuan strictly deals IUU fishing-related violations
The south-central coastal province of Binh Thuan recently imposed administrative fines on two fishing boat owners for their violation of the recommendations by the European Commission (EC) regarding the prevention of illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.
During the first seven months of this year, provincial authorities issued fines on 183 cases, collecting 2 billion VND (over 82,440 USD), for their violations related to non-registration and non-declaration for the port entry and exit of fishing vessels, and their engagement in activities different from occupations specified in fishing licenses.
Authorities have vigorously and concertedly implemented tasks and solutions, and closely adhered to the EC’s recommendations to have its “yellow card' warning on Vietnamese seafood removed in accordance with the directives of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat, the Prime Minister, and the National Steering Committee for IUU Fishing Prevention and Control.
Apart from accelerating the installation of vessel monitoring systems (VMS) on fishing ships, closely monitoring their entries to and exits from fishing ports, and confirming the quantity and origin of seafood, they also concentrated on communications campaigns to raise local fishermen’s awareness about IUU fishing prevention and the 2017 Law on Fisheries, and strictly handled owners of fishing vessels and fishermen that encroach on foreign waters
Local law enforcement forces have also increased patrols and strengthened inspections and evidence collection to strictly deal with violations related to IUU fishing as part of the efforts to have the EC's yellow card against Vietnamese seafood exports lifted, according to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development./.