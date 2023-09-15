Society Bac Giang focuses on building strong Party, political system The northern province of Bac Giang is striving to show stronger performance in building the Party and the political system from the provincial to grassroots levels in a strong manner.

Society Fishing boat in distress towed to Song Tu Tay island A naval vessel under Navy Region 4 on September 14 completed towing a fishing boat with an engine failure to Song Tu Tay (Southwest Cay) island in Vietnam’s Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago, the central province Khanh Hoa province.

Society Vietnam News Agency's sustainable development in digital era Facing the rapid development of the fourth Industrial Revolution and the fierce competition between press agencies and between the press and social media, the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) has continued to innovate itself towards improving the quality, professionalism, and effectiveness, and well perform its duties as a reliable strategic information agency of the Party and State, VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang has said.

Society Vietnam News Agency - Proud 78-year history of mainstream news Throughout its 78 years of operation (September 15, 1945-2023), the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) has established a name as a modern news agency and a prestigious newswire in the region and the world.