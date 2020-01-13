Blind musician releases inspirational book
Blind musician Ha Van Chuong has released a book titled Nham Mat Nhin Sao (Watching Stars With Closed Eyes) aiming to inspire people with disabilities.
A book by blind musician Ha Chuong will inspire people with disabilites (Photo: viettimes.vn)
The 300-page book tells the story of Chuong, who went blind at the age of two.
"I have been in darkness nearly all my life and I can't change that. I choose darkness to be my friend," said Chuong. "Then, my imagination soars."
Inspirational speaker Nick Vujicic from Australia was invited to Vietnam in 2013 and has inspired a lot of people, including Chuong.
"I want people around the world to know there are many Vietnamese like Vujicic," Chuong said.
His idea was supported by Tran Van Phuoc, Director of Tri Viet First News company. The book has been published by the company and Writers' Association Publishing House.
This is the story of the blind musician who composes and sings. In his autobiography, he tells stories about the ups and downs in his life with sweat and tears.
His memories of childhood when his mother was taking him to different hospitals in big cities with the hope of finding him light also feature in the book.
The milestones in his life came at the Nguyen Dinh Chieu School for the Blind, his wife and his moment on Vietnam’s Got Talent.
Chuong learned to play the guitar at seven years old when his fingers were not big enough to cover all the chords.
He was among the top graduates from the Traditional Instrument Department at the Vietnam National Academy of Music in 2010.
With a catchy melody and youthful style, the musician is a representative of the young generation.
He also plays the piano, flute and mandolin, and has performed in France, Germany, Thailand, Japan, Myanmar and the US.
Chuong won third prize at the National Music Festival in 2008 and top prize at the Vietnam Literature and Arts Associations Union. He also received a certificate of merit from Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
He has been invited to speak on talk shows to inspire students at 300 high schools, colleges and universities.
Nham Mat Nhin Sao was penned by journalist Thanh Nha, who has also written other popular biographies.
The book includes remarks by popular artists including Chuong's teacher Ho Hoai Anh; MC Thanh Bach and veteran artist Tuong Vi.
It is on sale in book stores across the country./.
