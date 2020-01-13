Politics Vietnam, Japan hold cultural exchange night A cultural exchange night between Vietnam and Japan took place in the central coastal city of Da Nang on January 12 with the attendance of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Secretary General of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) of Japan Nikai Toshihiro.

Culture - Sports Vermicelli village busy ahead of Lunar New Year 2020 The Thang Long vermicelli making village in Thanh Hoa province is busy at the moment for completing orders for the upcoming Lunar New Year (or Tet).

Culture - Sports Over 3,000 runners join Vietnam Trail Marathon in Son La More than 3,000 athletes from 42 countries and territories competed in the 2020 Vietnam Trail Marathon in Moc Chau district of the northern mountainous province of Son La on January 11.

Culture - Sports Hai Phong fills excavation holes to preserve ancient stakes Agencies in the northern coastal city of Hai Phong have filled in three excavation holes in Cao Quy field, Lien Khe commune, Thuy Nguyen district, where dozens of 13th century stakes were unearthed in November 2019.