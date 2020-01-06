New comic book honours Vietnam football team
The Kim Dong Publishing House has released a comic book entitled Golden Star Warriors, featuring Vietnamese footballers and coach Park Hang-seo.
Hanoi (VNA) – The Kim Dong Publishing House has released a comic book entitled Golden Star Warriors, featuring Vietnamese footballers and coach Park Hang-seo.
Painter Phan Nguyen has portrayed coach Park, his assistant Lee Young-Jin, goalkeeper Dang Van Lam and footballers Do Hung Dung, Doan Van Hau, Nguyen Quang Hai and Luong Xuan Truong.
Alongside the images, sports journalists Minh Chien and Ngoc Anh added fun facts, descriptions, information and quotes from the sports stars.
“There is no star in the U23 Vietnam football team, the only star we have is on the left side of our chest,” footballer Truong is quoted as saying in the book.
In more than 100 pages, the book revisits the unforgettable moments of the Vietnam team at the AFF Cup 2018 and SEA Games 2019.
“We want to once again honour the footballers and their coach, we also hope that the book will spread positive energy and determination to young readers,” said author Phan Nguyen./.
