Health Hundreds of thousands to be screened for chronic diseases through AI platforms Hundreds of thousands of people will be screened for cardiovascular and chronic kidney diseases through AI platforms this year, and over 20,000 patients will be advised to undergo testing to assess chronic kidney disease.

Health Japanese doctor spends over 20 years bringing light to visually-impaired in Vietnam Turning down a stable life in Japan and enticing offers from big hospitals, Japanese Professor, Doctor Hattori Tadashi decided to pursue his own journey to bring light to tens of thousands of underprivileged people in Vietnam.

Health PM calls to boost anti-tuberculosis efforts Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh recently ordered efforts to be exerted to enhance the tuberculosis (TB) prevention and control efforts.

Health Vietnamese blood donors save life of UK patient Three Vietnamese donors with a rare blood type have helped save the life of a 64-year-old British man with immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP).