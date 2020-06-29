Business National action plan on sustainable production, consumption issued Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has signed a decision approving the national action plan on sustainable production and consumption for 2021-2030.

Business Vietnam exports over 1,145 animal drugs More than 1,145 made-in-Vietnam animal drugs are being shipped to 40 countries and territories, bringing in revenue of over 22 million USD on an annual basis.

Business Exporters advised to shift focus to ASEAN markets in face of COVID-19 Experts have urged Vietnamese exporters to shift their attention to neighbouring ASEAN markets given that COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on major markets such as the EU and the US, a recent conference heard.

Business Real estate brokers must be professional: experts Real estate brokerage activities should be professionalised and often individual sellers need better training, especially when the market is in need of momentum after the COVID-19 pandemic, experts said.