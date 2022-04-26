'Book Hour' helps to spread reading culture in community
Inspired by the annual event 'Earth Hour', an event called 'Book Hour' has been designed to encourage the habit of reading.
The event is to be held online on Saturday as part of the ‘Book and Action’ project.
It has created a space where attendees can read books and share their personal feelings with others.
Pham To Uyen, a member of the organising committee, believes that the event will create a book-loving community and promote reading culture to all.
"We encourage participants to use the event’s hashtags and share their reading experiences on social media platforms to spread the word about reading culture," she said.
"We also hope the event will serve as a reminder to everyone about the benefits of reading, as well as to promote self-improvement and spread positive energy to the community."
'Books and Actions' is a non-profit project founded in 2013 with the goal of encouraging young Vietnamese people to read and take action in the community.
The project has set up 192 book clubs at high schools and universities across the country, three member projects in Hanoi, Da Nang and HCM City, and has more than 6,000 active members.
Each club provides 500-1,000 free book loans to students each year, and many activities to promote reading culture./.