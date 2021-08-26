Boosting disbursement of public investment in transport sector
The section of Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway project on trial run. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) -
Minister Nguyen Van The asked agencies and units under the Ministry of Transport, heads of investors and project management boards to determine that accelerating the disbursement of public investment capital was one of the key political tasks of this year to promote economic growth and achieve the highest socio-economic development goals in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Minister assigned the Department of Planning and Investment to coordinate with the Transport Engineering Construction and Quality Management Bureau to urgently advise on the establishment of a special working group of the Ministry of Transport to promote disbursement of public investment capital led by the Minister of Transport.
The working group will develop a detailed working outline, assign specific tasks to each member and immediately implement the tasks after being established.
In particular, the Minister of Transport requested to strictly handle investors, project management boards, organisations and individuals who intentionally cause difficulties, obstruct or slow down the progress of capital allocation and disbursement of public investment capital; promptly replace civil servants and public employees who are weak in capacity, stagnate, corrupt and resolutely handle negative acts in public investment management.
"Disbursement results of public investment projects are one of the most important bases to assess the completion of yearly tasks by organisations and individuals assigned to monitor and heads of related advisory agencies," said the minister./.