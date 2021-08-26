Business Vietnamese firms yet to fully optimise ASEAN markets: experts Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, trade revenue between Vietnam and other ASEAN countries has still been on the rise, but much still needs to be done to fully capitalise on these neighbouring markets.

Business Retail petrol prices fall sharply after adjustments Retail petrol prices have reduced sharply from 3pm on August 26 following the latest review by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance.

Business SHB to transfer 100 percent of capital in SHB Finance to Thailand's Krungsri SHB has signed agreements to transfer charter capital at SHbank Finance Company Limited (SHB Finance) to Bank of Ayudhya in Thailand, commonly known as Krungsri – a strategic member of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG).

Business Vietnamese businesses advised grasping new trend to increase exports to Spain As the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the consumption habits of Spaniards to be interested in products related to strengthening their health, Vietnamese enterprises can take an opportunity to have appropriate export orientations to this market, according to Vietnam’s Trade Office in Spain.