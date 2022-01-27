Border gate congestion warning function launched on national single-window portal
A new warning function for cargo congestion at border gates was launched on the national single window portal on January 27, said the General Department of Vietnam Customs.
A screenshot of the national single window portal with the new border gate congestion warning function appeared on the left side in green.
Accordingly, information on vehicle traffic at border gates is now publicly updated in real time on the portal at https://www.vnsw.gov.vn.
The status of vehicles at the border gate is shown with four levels in the colours of red (highest warning level with over 5,000 vehicles), orange (from over 1,000 to 5,000), yellow (from over 500 to 1,000), and green (under 500).
State agencies, businesses, and drivers can access the portal using computers or smart devices with internet connections.
The function has been implemented by the general department and the Ministry of Finance in collaboration with the Ministry of Transport’s Directorate for Roads of Vietnam. It aims to help prevent the congestion of goods and vehicles at border gates, save logistics costs, and minimise related damage and risks./.