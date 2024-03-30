Politics Vietnam assumes Chairmanship of Asia Pacific Group at UN Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Vietnam's Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), has assumed the Chairmanship of the Asia Pacific Group (APG) at the UN for April.

Politics 120th birth anniversary of prominent leader celebrated in Russia The Vietnamese Embassy in Russia held a ceremony on March 29 to mark the 120th birth anniversary of Nguyen Luong Bang, a prominent leader of the Vietnamese Party and revolution and also the country’s first ambassador to the former Soviet Union and Eastern Europe.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 29 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Phu Yen officials back Party chief’s personnel instructions Voters, officials and Party members in the south-central province of Phu Yen have expressed their support for Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s personnel instructions, saying they will be further elaborated at meetings of all-level Party committees and organisations, and socio-economic organisations, and among the public in the locality.