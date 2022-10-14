Business Vietnam among most successful economies globally: Honorary Consul of Vietnam in Belgium Vietnam is one of the most successful economies globally, made evident by the strong recovery of its textile-garment, electronics, fisheries and agriculture sectors post-COVID-19, according to Baron de Grand Ry, Honorary Consul of Vietnam in Belgium.

Business Vietnam's garment export value up in nine months Vietnam's textile and garment export value reached 35 billion USD in the first nine months of 2022, up 21% over the same period last year.

Business Reference exchange rate up 44 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,541 VND/USD on October 14, up 44 VND from the previous day.

Business VinFast, Infineon extend partnership in electromobility VinFast, Vietnam's first global smart electric car maker, and Infineon Technologies AG, the world leader in automotive semiconductor solutions, on October 13 announced to extend their partnership on the occasion of Infineon's OktoberTech Asia Pacific 2022 Technology Forum in Singapore.