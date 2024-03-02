Videos Vietnam's trade surplus reaches 4.72 billion USD in Jan-Feb Vietnam has recorded a trade surplus of 4.72 billion USD in the first two months of 2024, higher than the figure of 3.5 billion USD reported in the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Da Nang steps up cooperation with Thailand’s Ubon Ratchathani province Da Nang commits to creating favourable conditions for Thai enterprises to study and carry out business activities in the central city, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Trung Chinh said on March 1.

Business Tan Son Nhat International Airport welcomes over 3.8 million passengers during Tet holiday The Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh served 24,000 flights and over 3.8 million passengers during the Tet (Lunar New Year) peak period from January 26 to February 24.

Business USABC to send largest-ever US business delegation to Vietnam The US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) will break its own record on the number of US businesses joining an annual delegation to Vietnam, even higher than the 51 firms joining the delegation in March last year, according to President & CEO of the council Ted Osius.