Business Finance Ministry suggests further extending tax payment deadline The Ministry of Finance has submitted a proposal to the Government seeking approval to create a decree expanding the timeframe for tax and land lease payments.

Business HCM City: Work begins to supply power for Metro Line No 1 The Management Authority for Urban Railways of Ho Chi Minh City (MAUR) and contractors kicked off work on power supply for the southern economic hub’s first metro line project on February 19, which has now seen 82 percent of works completed.

Business Coal companies report rises in revenues but declining profits As mining activities are seasonal and affected by the weather, revenue and profit of coal mining businesses have fluctuated continuously over the past 10 years.

Business Over 123 million USD for building Thuan Thanh I Industrial Park Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved investment intention in a project on infrastructure development at the Thuan Thuan I Industrial Park in northern Bac Ninh province.