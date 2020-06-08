A rescue team lifts 29-year-old Jacob Roberts from the four-metre-deep concrete well in Bali (Photo: AFP)

Hanoi (VNA) – A British national stuck in a well in Bali tourist island of Indonesia for six days has been rescued, Indonesian authorities said on June 7.

rescue team lifted 29-year-old Jacob Roberts from the four-metre-deep concrete pit after a farmer in Pecatu village raised the alarm.

Head of the team Gede Darmada said the victim’s calls for help were heard by the local farmer. Roberts broke his legs after he stumbled into a near-empty well, trying to evade a dog that chased him through the village.

Police said he was wounded and looked thin. He was rushed to a local hospital for treatment./.

