Business Vietnam – Hungary trade hits record of 1 billion USD Bilateral trade between Vietnam and Hungary hit a historic record of more than 1 billion USD in 2020, reflecting the enhanced relationship between the two countries in recent years.

Business Tien Giang province expands high-tech rice cultivation The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang will spend more than 34.5 billion VND (1.5 million USD) to expand high-tech rice growing areas to 4,000ha this year as part of an expansion plan to 2025.

Business FPT earns 228.3 million USD in pre-tax profit last year FPT Corporation achieved pre-tax profit of 5.26 trillion VND (228.3 million USD) on revenues of 29.83 trillion (1.29 billion USD) last year, a year-on-year increase of 12.8 percent and 7.6 percent, mainly driven by the digital transformation, overseas IT services and telecom.

Business Corporate bond market forecast to be robust this year The corporate bond market in Vietnam is expected to be robust this year as the Government has issued regulations to untie the market but still aimed to ensure transparency and healthy market development.