Buckwheat flower season in Ha Giang
Year-end is the time when buckwheat flower fields burst into full bloom, embellishing the beauty of the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang. (Photo: Vietnamplus)
Buckwheat flower fields often burst into full bloom from October to the end of winter. (Photo: Vietnamplus)
Although buckwheat flowers are small, they have strong vitality. In the arid rocky areas, they still thrive and gloriously bloom. (Photo: Xuan Mai/Vietnamplus)
Ethnic minority kids carry a basket full of buckwheat flowers on their backs. (Photo: Xuan Mai/ Vietnamplus)
Any visitors will be blown away by the romantic beauty of buckwheat flower fields. (Photo: Vietnamplus)
Endless buckwheat flower fields create a poetic scene in Ha Giang province (Photo: Vietnamplus)
The flowers change color every week. They begin by being white, then change to purplish pink before becoming dark red. (Photo: Vietnamplus)