Buckwheat flower season in Ha Giang

Ha Giang, located in the far north of Vietnam spellbinds tourists by the magnificent rocky plateaus, winding passes, picturesque terraced fields and especially enchanting buckwheat flower fields.
  • Year-end is the time when buckwheat flower fields burst into full bloom, embellishing the beauty of the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang. (Photo: Vietnamplus)

  • Buckwheat flower fields often burst into full bloom from October to the end of winter. (Photo: Vietnamplus)

  • Although buckwheat flowers are small, they have strong vitality. In the arid rocky areas, they still thrive and gloriously bloom. (Photo: Xuan Mai/Vietnamplus)

  • Ethnic minority kids carry a basket full of buckwheat flowers on their backs. (Photo: Xuan Mai/ Vietnamplus)

  • Any visitors will be blown away by the romantic beauty of buckwheat flower fields. (Photo: Vietnamplus)

  • Endless buckwheat flower fields create a poetic scene in Ha Giang province (Photo: Vietnamplus)

  • The flowers change color every week. They begin by being white, then change to purplish pink before becoming dark red. (Photo: Vietnamplus)

