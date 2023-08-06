Travel Tuyen Lam Lake - Outstanding tourism area in Asia-Pacific The Tuyen Lam Lake National Tourism Area in Da Lat city, in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, became Vietnam’s first UNESCO-recognised outstanding Asia-Pacific tourism area and was the only one in Asia to be so honoured in New Delhi on August 3.

Foreign media in July continued to select and honour Vietnam's tourism destinations, contributing to spreading the image of Vietnam as a beautiful, friendly, and attractive destination among international friends.

The search for destinations in Vietnam has increased sharply after a new visa policy was approved by the National Assembly (NA), according to Agoda, a digital travel platform.

Hanoi's Department of Tourism plans to organise a series of night-time tourism activities to tap the potential of the night-time economy and attract more visitors to the capital city.