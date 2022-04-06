Videos Vietnam has 7 billionaires on Forbes list Forbes magazine has just announced the list of world billionaires in 2022. Accordingly, for the first time, Vietnam has 7 representatives – the highest number ever. Except for Vingroup Chairman Pham Nhat Vuong, the remaining billionaires are all have equivalent or increased assets compared to last year.

Videos Vietnam’s industrial production flourishes in Q1 The index of industrial production (IIP) in the first quarter continued to flourish with a year-on-year increase of over 7 percent, the General Statistics Office said.

Business Vietnamese minister discusses economic, trade ties with US, Singaporean officials Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien has held a virtual meeting with the US Trade Representative, Ambassador Katherine Tai, and Singaporean Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong.

Business Long Thanh Airport must be opened by 2025: Deputy PM Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has emphasised the target of opening Long Thanh International Airport in the southern province of Dong Nai by 2025, with quality given the top priority.