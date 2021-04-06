Business Van Phong to be developed into coastal EZ by 2025 The central coastal province of Khanh Hoa will develop the Van Phong Economic Zone (EZ) into a coastal one that focuses on multi-sector development, turning it into an economic driving force of the province and the south central region.

Business Debt classification policy extended to aid customers impacted by pandemic The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has decided to extend a policy allowing commercial banks to keep debt classifications for COVID-19 affected borrowers unchanged to help customers access bank loans.

Business Reference exchange rate up 1 VND on April 6 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,237 VND per USD on April 6, up 1 VND from the previous day.