Business Kien Giang steps up export promotions The Mekong province of Kien Giang is taking steps to promote exports to compensate for damage caused by the effects of COVID-19 and saline intrusion.

Business Can Tho hotels, tourism services offer attractive discounts More than 20 travel agencies including hotels, resorts and tour operators have registered for the Can Tho’s tourism stimulus programme, according to the city's Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Business Vietnam Airlines to open two new domestic routes National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will open two new routes this month connecting Vinh city in the central province of Nghe An with Phu Quoc Island in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang and Nha Trang city in central Khanh Hoa province.

Business E-commerce floor for lychee launched An e-commerce trading floor for Vietnamese lychee products will be launched this month.