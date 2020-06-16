Business Mekong Delta leads in provincial competitive index The Mekong Delta has topped six economic regions nationwide in terms of provincial competitive index (PCI) over the past five years, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) Vo Tan Thanh reported at a seminar held in Vinh Long province on June 15.

Business Reference exchange rate up on June 16 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,249 VND per USD on June 16, up 10 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnam’s economy attractive to foreign investment: int’l media Vietnam is like a rising star, meeting all the factors to improve its economic image and attract more foreign investment flows, according to an article published by The Times of India.

Business Finance Minister clarifies socio-economic, budget issues Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung verified some issues regarding socio-economic development and State budget during the ninth session of the 14th National Assembly on June 15.