Ca Mau: all fishing vessels equipped with VMS equipment
The southernmost province of Ca Mau said 100% of local fishing vessels have installed Vessel Monitoring System (VMS) equipment, as a result of drastic measures taken by the provincial authorities to fight illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.
The province has intensified educational activities on regulations regarding IUU fishing and required local ship owners to sign commitments to not violating foreign waters.
Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Huynh Quoc Viet has emphasized that ending IUU fishing is a key task and ordered all relevant departments, agencies, local administrations and units to continue making concerted efforts to implement the task and make good preparations for an upcoming inspection of a delegation from the European Commission.
The EC delegation will visit Vietnam later this month to check measures against IUU fishing.
In 2017, the EC issued a “yellow card” warning against Vietnamese fishery products exported to the EU due to IUU fishing. The decision had an impact on the country's seafood exports to the EU, which account for 16–17% of the country's annual seafood export value./.
