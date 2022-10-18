Business Vietnamese pomelo gets green light to enter US market After over five years of negotiations, the US Department of Agriculture has officially licensed the import of fresh pomelo from Vietnam.

Business Vietnamese logistics businesses seek cooperation chances in Germany A delegation of nearly 30 Vietnamese logistics businesses participated in a trade promotion programme in Germany from October 11-18 to seek potential partners.

Business French-funded project helps Vietnam develop fisheries sector French-funded projects, including the one on the feasibility study of the construction of a national aquaculture geographic information system (NAGIS), can help Vietnam realise the orientations for the agro-forestry-fisheries chain development towards sustainability, said Nhu Van Cam, Director of the Aquaculture Farming Department under the Directorate of Fisheries, on October 18.