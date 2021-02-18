Business Hyundai Thanh Cong targets manufacturing 75,000 vehicles this year Auto manufacturer Thanh Cong Group has set itself a target of producing 75,000 motor vehicles this year, raising its production rate to 11.3 per hour.

Business Farm produce exports to Netherlands soar The export of Vietnamese farm produce such as aquatic products, pepper, rubber, and rice to the Netherlands has soared since the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) took effect, the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has reported.

Business 90 percent of public investment plan to be disbursed by Q4 Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung has asked ministries, central agencies, and localities to continue applying measures to speed up the disbursement of public investment capital, with the aim of completing 90 percent of disbursement planned for 2021 by the fourth quarter of the year.