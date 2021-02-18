Ca Mau moves to promote investment links with foreign countries
Authorities in the southernmost province of Ca Mau have exerted every effort to promote direct connections with trade and investment associations and organisations of countries investing strongly in Vietnam and the Mekong Delta region, according to Director of the Ca Mau Investment Promotion and Enterprise Support Centre (iPEC) Quach Van An.
Ca Mau power-fertilizer-gas complex (Source: camau.gov.vn)
Provincial authorities will work with organisations, business associations, and investors in a number of other localities nationwide and hold dialogues with foreign partners to enhance connections and investment promotion, An said.
iPEC was assigned to monitor and support 38 investment projects in the province and provide assistance and consultation to investors exploring business opportunities in the locality, he added.
Local authorities have created the most favourable conditions possible for domestic and foreign enterprises and investors to study and propose investment projects in Ca Mau, notably those with experience and large resources such as TTC Group, FLC, TNG Holdings, Central Group, B.Grimm Power, Mitsubishi, and the Japan External Trade Organisation.
He also mentioned the difficulties facing investment promotion activities in the locality, adding that site clearance remains slow and administrative procedures are complicated.
As of last December, Ca Mau was home to 10 foreign-invested projects with total registered capital of over 393 million USD, and 343 domestic projects with over 121.9 trillion VND (5.2 billion USD).
Of note, it has attracted 188 domestic projects in the last five years with registered capital of over 50.3 trillion VND, up 75 percent in project numbers and 21 percent in capital compared to the 2011-2015 period.
The locality is calling for investment in technical infrastructure development, especially in key projects, with the aim of creating momentum for its socio-economic development./.