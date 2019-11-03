Business HDBank pre-tax profit up record 51 percent in third quarter The Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank, HOSE: HDB) has reported impressive results in the third quarter of this year, with pre-tax profits increasing by a record 51 percent year-on-year to over 1.23 trillion VND (53.4 million USD).

Business New policy needed for young start-ups Building the correct legal framework is one of the major challenges holding back start-up businesses and now the Government is looking at easing red-tape and giving an easier ride to both young companies and the private sector.

Business Dong Nai plans more industrial parks The southern province of Dong Nai plans to add more industrial parks for the 2021-30 period, according to the Dong Nai Industrial Zones Authority (DIZA).

Business US forecasts bright outlook for trade with Vietnam Vietnam has become central to the US policy in the Asia-Pacific region as ties between the two countries have strengthened in recent years, Marie Damour, the US consul general in HCM City, said at a recent conference.