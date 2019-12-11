Business Hanoi attracts most investment in 11 months Hanoi attracted the most foreign direct investment (FDI) in Vietnam during the first 11 months of this year with 7 billion USD, accounting for nearly a quarter of the total, according to the Hanoi Department of Planning and Investment.

Business PetroVietnam in need of investment capital Demand for investment capital at the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) and its member units for 2018-20 is estimated to reach 620 trillion VND (26.7 billion USD), PetroVietnam Securities Inc (PSI) recently announced.

Business Russia supports businesses in cooperation with Vietnam The Russian Government always supports its businesses in increasing cooperation with Vietnam, especially in the fields of oil and gas and energy, according to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak.