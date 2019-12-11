Ca Mau should develop more hi-tech business models: PM
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has suggested that the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau focus on developing hi-tech business models, especially in tourism.
An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)
Working with provincial leaders on December 11, the Government leader said that the province should consider science and technology as the key to integration and development, especially biotechnology and new technologies suitable to the locality’s conditions.
It is necessary to strengthen e-commerce in agricultural trading and selling, he added.
The PM lauded Ca Mau’s performance in agricultural development with growth higher than the country’s average, along with positive economic transformation and economic infrastructure expansion, especially rural transportation system.
He reminded the province to concentrate on environmental protection and natural disaster prevention and control, with special attention to forest development.
He also asked the province to make careful preparation for the organisation of the Party congresses at all levels.
Ca Mau has been considered a pillar in the Mekong Delta’s “motivation quadrangle”.
It has great potential for development, especially in aquatic exploitation and processing, tourism and gas-power-nitrogen industry.
With a 254km of coastline and location at the centre of Southeast Asia’s waters, the province also has advantages in eco-tourism and sea-based tourism.
However, Ca Mau is also vulnerable to climate change, including sea level rise, as well as impacts from hydropower plants./.