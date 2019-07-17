Tourists visit Ca Mau cape (Source: VNA)

- The Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau has set its sights on attracting 28 investment projects this year, with a focus on seafood processing, high-technology agriculture and renewable energy.To achieve the goal, the provincial People’s Committee has told departments and sectors to improve administrative reform and the business environment.An Investment Promotion and Business Support Centre has been established, allowing for better co-operation between departments and districts, which will be able to give advice on investment, trade and tourism eventsAttention has been paid to removing difficulties and supporting enterprises in the locality, and expanding promotion activities and cooperation with southern localities.According to Quach Van An, director of the centre, local authorities are making every effort to attract investment projects in the Nam Can economic zone and Khanh An industrial park in U Minh district.Last year, Ca Mau ranked 49th in the Provincial Competitiveness Index, two spots higher than in 2017, according to the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry.In the first six months of 2019, Ca Mau lured 17 projects with a total registered capital of over 19.3 trillion VND (831.5 million USD).-VNA