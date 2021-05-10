Business Honda motorbike sales up despite COVID-19 Honda Vietnam said on May 10 that its motorbike retail sales in April surged 27.4 percent against the previous month.

Business Cross-border e-commerce: Game changer to help local traders boost exports With borders closed and travel restricted since early 2020, cross-border e-commerce has proved itself as a game changer, setting the scene for Vietnamese traders to climb up the global supply chain and reducing risk of disruption caused by an unprecedented crisis like COVID-19.

Business Hanoi boosts sale of rural products With many craft villages and a huge amount of products qualified for the One Commune One Product (OCOP) programme, Hanoi has many strengths in rural economic development.