Hanoi (VNA) – The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed the Ministry of Transport scrap the general aviation business licence of Globaltrans Air JSC.
A representative of the CAAV said the ministry renewed the business licence to Globaltrans Air to operate as a general aviation service provider in 2018. However, by the end of April 2021, the company had not received the air operator’s certificate (AOC).
The competent authority has informed Globaltrans Air about the cancellation of the licence in line with regulations, but it yet to receive any response from the company.
The Transport Ministry granted a general aviation business licence to Globaltrans Air in April 2015. However, the Government’s Decree No. 89/2019/ND-CP dated November 15, 2019 stipulates that a general aviation business licence would be cancelled if the provider does not receive the AOC in 36 months after the licence is granted.
The company was established in July 2014 in Ho Chi Minh City with charter capital of 100 billion VND (4.4 million USD).
According to CAAV, Vietnam currently has four businesses operating in the general aviation industry and meeting requirements of the licence, comprising Vietstar Airlines, Green Planet Airways JSC, Vietnam Helicopter Corporation and Hai Au Aviation JSC.
General aviation is defined as civil aviation operations other than traditional scheduled air services. It covers a large number of aviation activities, for both commercial and non-commercial purposes, including flying clubs, rescue, leisure and agricultural aviation./.