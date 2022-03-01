Cabinet meeting looks into major transport projects
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Infrastructure development, including transport infrastructure, is a strategic breakthrough of the Party and the State, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said at a meeting between the Government and localities on March 1.
The virtual meeting looked into pre-feasibility reports of five major transport projects – Belt Road 4 in Hanoi, Belt Road 3 in Ho Chi Minh City, Chau Doc-Can Tho-Soc Trang Expressway, Khanh Hoa-Buon Ma Thuot Expressway, and Bien Hoa-Vung Tau Expressway.
The projects connect big economic hubs and key routes in regions, cities and provinces, the leader noted, asking relevant sides to draw lessons in the construction of the previous expressways to implement the above-said projects.
The PM agreed that half of the investment capital is sourced from the central budget and the remainder comes from localities.
He asked Deputy PMs Le Minh Khai and Le Van Thanh to instruct ministries, agencies and localities in the allocation of capital, ensuring the progress of the projects.
The projects should be completed within this tenure, he emphasised.
The routes should run in the straightest and shortest direction possible to reduce site clearance cost and create new development space, Chinh said, adding that the first tasks are to speed up the technical work, prepare investments and minimise procedures.
Under the instructions of the two Deputy PMs, ministries, agencies and localities will coordinate with competent agencies of the Party Central Committee and the National Assembly to prepare necessary dossiers to the Politburo and the legislature as scheduled, the PM said./.