Culture - Sports Prime Minister checks preparations for 31st SEA Games Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh inspected preparations for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Hanoi on April 18, stressing that hosting this event is an honour, responsibility, and also a chance to popularise the image of Vietnam.

Culture - Sports VN-RoK friendly deemed opportunity to test players prior to SEA Games 31: coach The first friendly between Vietnam's U23 national team and the Republic of Korea’s U20 in Phu Tho on April 19 will offer an opportunity to test some new players, Coach Park Hang-seo told reporters on April 18 morning.

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Bac Ninh finalises preparations to host four sports The northern province of Bac Ninh, which will host competitions of four sports in the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), has been finalising preparations for the regional sport event.

Culture - Sports MV of 31st SEA Games’ official song to make debut The music video of the official song for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), “Let’s Shine”, will officially make debut at 8pm on April 18, according to the regional sports event’s organising committee.