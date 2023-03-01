Cambodia affirms ASEM’s role in promoting peace, development, multilateralism
Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn has highlighted the importance of the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) to promoting peace, security, connectivity, development, and multilateralism in both continents.
In a message to mark the ASEM Day (March 1), he said over the past 27 years, ASEM has established itself as a significant forum with a mission of maintaining peace and security, as well as promoting connectivity and development for the two continents.
It has also served as a high-profile forum for advancing dialogues to enhance multilateralism in the spirit of consensus, mutual interest and respect to address inter-regional issues and global challenges, the minister said.
The Cambodian official urged ASEM to mobilise joint actions to deepen its cooperation to pursue more sustainable solutions so that the two continents could maintain their course to secure a more resilient future for the next generations.
To Cambodia, ASEM is a relevant multilateral platform of dialogue, Prak Sokhonn noted, reaffirming the country’s readiness and proactive engagement to work and collaborate with all ASEM members and stakeholders to achieve the noble goals of peace and prosperity as set out by ASEM leaders, and to bring back a renewed vitality into the ASEM process.
ASEM, founded in 1996, is comprised of 53 partners, including 21 Asian countries, 30 European countries, the Secretariat of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and the European Union.
March 1 marks the ASEM Day, which celebrates the importance of connecting the two continents based on the principles of equal partnership and mutual respect./.