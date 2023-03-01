World Construction begins on 2.6 billion USD hydropower plant in Indonesia Indonesian President Joko Widodo on March 1 launched the construction of a 2.6 billion USD hydropower plant that would be linked to a planned industrial park in North Kalimantan.

World Thailand's election commission, TikTok work to combat fake news The Election Commission of Thailand has signed a collaboration agreement with the short video platform TikTok to disseminate accurate information about the upcoming 2023 general election.

World Singapore announces new 5G projects in EV manufacturing, river cleaning Singapore’s Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Janil Puthucheary on February 28 told the country’s parliament that new applications of 5G technology will be used this year in its three projects on electric vehicle manufacturing, river cleaning and security surveillance.