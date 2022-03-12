Cambodia announces infrastructure preparation progress serving 2023 SEA Games
CAMSOC officials review the SEA Games 2023 preparation plan (Photo: VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) - The Cambodian SEA Games Organising Committee (CAMSOC) and national sport federations are determined to complete 95 percent of designation and setting of venues serving the 2023 Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) hosted by the country in September.
CAMSOC Secretary-General Vath Chamroeun confirmed the information at a recent meeting, adding that February and March 2023 will be designated as the period for the installation of sound and lighting systems, as well as other decorations.
The committee has chosen main competition venues for the tournament, slated to begin in April next year, in six regions including the capital Phnom Penh and the provinces of Siem Reap, Preah Sihanouk, Kep, Kampot and Kampong Speu.
Phnom Penh will be the main venue for more than 30 sports./.