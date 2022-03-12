World Malaysia: 13 joint venture agreements signed at MCY-2021 A total of 13 joint venture agreements worth 107 million RM (25.44 million USD) were inked at the Malaysian Commercialisation Year Summit (MCY Summit) 2021 recently, the Malaysian Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (MOSTI) reported on March 15.

World Cambodia announces interval between COVID-19 vaccine doses for children under 5 Cambodia on March 14 released information on the interval between the two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for children below five years old, reported Khmer Times newspaper.