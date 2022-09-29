Cambodia Culture Week in Vietnam opens
An art performance at the event (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – The Cambodia Culture Week opened in Ho Chi Minh City on September 28 evening, as part of the activities to celebrate the 55th anniversary of the establishment of the bilateral diplomatic ties and the Vietnam-Cambodia, Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Year 2022.
Minister of State at the Cambodian Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts Long Ponnasirivath said that this year, the two countries have resumed face-to-face cultural exchange programmes, after two years they were held in other forms, mainly online.
Minister of State at the Cambodian Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts Long Ponnasirivath (Photo: VNA)According to him, the Vietnam Culture Week in Cambodia last month and this event are not only to implement the two countries’ culture and fine arts cooperation plan, but also important activities in celebration of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties.
Within the framework of the event, Cambodia’s traditional dances such as Apsara, Lakhon Khol and Ploy Suoy are introduced to Vietnamese people. An exhibition featuring the country’s culture and fine arts is being held as well.
The Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Cambodian ministry signed a cooperation plan for the next five years to maintain and develop the traditional friendship and people-to-people exchanges, and promote mutual understanding./.