Cambodian authorities detain the accused and display the cash seized from them (Photo: Fresh News)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodian authorities have recently discovered several illegal money transport cases with huge amounts through the country’s international airports.



On July 9, three men from Hong Kong (China) were arrested at the Phnom Penh International Airport for bringing nearly 1 million USD in cash without making declaration.



Local media quoted General Sok Phal, Minister of State of the Cambodian Interior Ministry, as saying that the men hid the money in three suitcases and a Chinese national had waited for them at the airport.



Two days earlier, Cambodian authorities captured two Korean citizens - Yoon Won-gi and Song Hyun-hoo at the Siem Reap International Airport and seized up to 2.2 million USD.



Local police said that the Koreans also travelled to Cambodia from Hong Kong.



In February, the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) named Cambodia in its grey list, over fear that the country may become the heaven for money laundering by criminal syndicates.



Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and Deputy PM cum Interior Minister Sar Kheng have ordered to destroy the money laundering network in the country.-VNA