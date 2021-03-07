World COVID-19: Brunei to enter “new normal” period Brunei has announced further lifting of social distancing measures and implementation of new normal for major social activities, including mass gathering, starting from March 8.

World Thailand bans rallies, public gatherings to prevent COVID-19 spread The Ratchakitcha, or Government Gazette website, of Thailand on March 6 published an order prohibiting rallies or public gatherings that could risk spreading Covid-19 in provinces at high risk.

World Cambodia passes tougher law for prevention of COVID-19 spread The National Assembly of Cambodia on March 5 unanimously approved a draft Law on Measures to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19 and other Highly Contagious Diseases, which clearly stated financial penalties and prison sentences for violators.

World Thailand mulls COVID-19 vaccine passports to boost tourism sector Thailand is considering COVID-19 vaccine passports and quarantine exemption in an effort to boost the ailing tourism sector as inoculation rolled out worldwide, China’s Xinhua News Agency has reported.