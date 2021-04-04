World Thailand to become world’s top durian producer in five years Thailand is on course to become the world’s largest durian producer over the next five years, however, it is at risk of losing out to neighbouring exporters of the king of fruit, experts have warned.

World Indonesia, China look to triple bilateral trade in next three years Indonesia and China are planning to triple bilateral trade from 31 billion USD to 100 billion USD in the next three years, Indonesian Trade Minister M Lutfi has said.

World Cambodia’s rice exports plummet 33 percent in Q1 Cambodia exported 153,688 tonnes of milled rice in the first quarter of 2021, a year-on-year drop of 33 percent, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Veng Sakhon has said.

World German journalist lauds Vietnam’s COVID-19 fight Vietnam’s clear and drastic measures in COVID-19-related quarantine and contact tracing have help it overcome the third wave of outbreaks in less than two months, according to an article by German journalist Johannes Giesler, which was recently published on the news site Yahoo Nachrichten.