At a ceremony to announce result of ASEAN Year 2020 (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) - The Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MFAIC) issued a press release on the outcomes of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM), the 22nd ASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC) Council Meeting, and the 28th ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) Meeting, held via teleconferences on November 12.



The meetings were held ahead of the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings, scheduled for November 12-15.



Regarding the AMM, the Cambodian side said ministers discussed preparations for the 37th ASEAN Summit and their viewpoints on important developments in the region, ASEAN’s relations with external partners, and regional and global issues of mutual concern.



The meeting highlighted the importance of regional efforts to build an ASEAN Community and promoted a rule-based regional with ASEAN-centre regional architecture.



ASEAN foreign ministers shared their views on the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which is scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the 37th ASEAN Summit, saying the deal is evidence of ASEAN’s strong commitments to promoting a multilateral trade system. The bloc’s response to COVID-19 and natural disasters was also under discussion.



On the East Sea issue, they reaffirmed the importance of maintaining and promoting the East Sea as an area of peace, stability, and prosperity, as well as ASEAN’s commitments to cooperating with China to reach a practical and effective Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC).



As regards the 22nd APSC Council Meeting, the parties looked into the implementation of the ASEAN Political-Security Community plan, which is one of the three pillars of the ASEAN Community Vision 2025.



They spoke highly of the cooperative efforts made within the framework of the APSC pillar despite COVID-19.



The meeting underlined a need to take action to boost trust in maritime cooperation, including holding workshops on ocean waste and greater cooperation in ensuring fair and humanitarian treatment to fishermen in the East Sea.



On the occasion, Cambodian Secretary of State and head of the MFAIC’s SOM ASEAN, Eat Sophea, mentioned the importance of the ASEAN Regional Mine Center in the humanitarian aspect./.