Cambodia launches disaster information-sharing system
NCDM first vice-president Kun Kim (Source: Phnom Penh Post)
Phnom Penh (VNA) - The Cambodian National Committee for Disaster Management (NCDM) has launched a new information-sharing system to safeguard vulnerable citizens from floods and natural disasters amid the rainy season.
Areas along the Mekong and Tonle Sap rivers are identified as higher-risk locations.
Speaking at the launch of the Platform for Real-time Information Systems (Prism), NCDM first vice-president Kun Kim said improving Cambodia’s disaster response was necessary to avoid accidents affecting citizens.
He announced that several new measures will be taken, including “early warning of impending floods, preparing forces and materials to save vulnerable people.
All relevant departments and authorities at all levels will be required to use the Prism system, the NCDM said, adding that relevant parties, especially sub-national authorities, must prepare their disaster response strategies promptly.
The rainy season starts from June, so at this time experts cannot predict exactly what will happen during the rainy season this year. They can only estimate that serious flooding is likely to occur between August and September, when evacuation sites and resources must be prepared.
Last August, nearly 8,000 families and some 8,000ha of agricultural land in eight provinces were affected by flooding and strong winds./.