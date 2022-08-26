World Laos works to ensure safe school openings amid COVID-19 The Lao Ministry of Education and Sport issued 10 measures and 40 recommendations nationwide to ensure safe school openings amid COVID-19 pandemic when the new academic year begins on September 1.

World Indonesia to conduct join patrol in marine border regions The Indonesian Coast Guard (Bakamla) will deploy 17 patrol ships to secure three border regions in the Malacca Straits, Singapore Straits, and North Kalimantan during the 2022 national joint patrol.

World Singapore releases July inflation figures Singapore recorded a year-on-year increase of 4.8% in July core inflation, compared to the 4.4% rate in June, according to the country’s Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).