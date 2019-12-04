Business Bac Giang seeks to boost export of Yen The hill chicken A workshop to seek measures to boost the production and export of the Yen The hill chicken products, and orientations for enhancing production of farm products and tourism development, has been organised by the Yen The district People’s Committee, northern Bac Giang province.

Business Singapore’s Platinum Victory plans to buy three million shares in REE Platinum Victory Pte Co Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Singapore-based automotive group Jardine Cycle and Carriage, plans to buy three million shares of the Refrigeration Engineering Corporation (REE).

Business WeWork expands in Vietnam Co-working space provider WeWork is expanding in Vietnam by opening two more offices in Ho Chi Minh City.

Business Germany firm Festo to set up factory in Vietnam Festo, a German supplier of automation technology and technical education, plans to set up a plant in Vietnam to take advantage of the increasing foreign investment and production in the country.