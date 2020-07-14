Cambodia supports 170,000 workers in garment, tourism sectors
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has said that the government has transferred 40 USD per month to approximately 170,000 workers in the garment and tourism sectors, who suffered work suspension due to COVID-19.
Illustrative image (Photo: Phom Penh Post)
His remark was made at a visit to Freshwater Aquaculture Research and Development Centre in Peamro district, Prey Veng province on July 14.
“As planned, the Royal Government will support the households for two months and will continue to support for four months if COVID-19 situation not improves. We already reserve cash for 10 months,” Cambodia’s Fresh News website quoted the Prime Minister as saying.
The Cambodian government launched a cash subsidy programme for poor and vulnerable families affected by COVID-19 on June 24. The budget worth up to 25 million USD per month was allocated to help these poor and vulnerable families.
As of July 13, at least 23 million USD was transferred to approximately 520,000 people to temporarily support their livings.
He called on workers returning from Thailand to seek jobs in the agricultural sector, including livestock and aqua-farming.
Earlier, the Ministry of Economy and Finance and Economy issued a statement saying that the cash subsidy programme for worker (second phase) will be carried out in three years (2020-2022), contributing to reducing poverty, improving livelihoods and health of vulnerable families in rural areas./.
