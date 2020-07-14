World ASEAN forum on sub-regional development opens ASEAN should prioritise the enhancement of connectivity, sustainable and inclusive development, and the improvement of its role in sub-region cooperation, including Mekong collaboration, Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh has said.

World Cambodia’s economy stagnant in first half The National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) said the Kingdom’s economic growth stagnated in the first half of the year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and forecast that the country’s GDP would contract 1.9 percent this year.

World ASEAN becomes biggest trade partner of China in H1 The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) became China's biggest trading partner in the first half of this year, accounting for 14.7 percent of the nation's total foreign trade volume.

World Thailand eyes green agriculture The Ministry of Agriculture of Thailand is preparing to move 13 herbs and spices local farmers use as green pesticides into a lower toxicity classification in a bid to promote green agriculture.