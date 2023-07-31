World Philippines, EU agree to resume free trade talks The Philippines and the European Union (EU) on July 31 agreed to revitalise trade and relaunch free trade agreements (FTA) talks.

World Indonesia pushes for establishment of ASEAN research hub The Indonesian government, through the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), is pushing for the establishment of a research hub for researchers from the member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

World Typhoon Doksuri kills 25, makes 20 missing in Philippines The Philippines’ National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on July 31 announced that the death toll from flooding and landslides triggered by Typhoon Doksuri climbed to 25, and at least 20 others remain missing.

World Thailand warns of escalating cybercrime The Research Department of the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has provided a stark warning about the escalating threat from cybercriminals.