Cambodia warns of flooding due to Mekong River’s rising water level
Cambodia warns of flooding due to Mekong River’s rising water level. (Photo: khmertimeskh)Phnom Penh (VNA) - The Cambodian Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology on July 31 issued a flood warning as the water level of the Mekong River is expected to rise the coming days, especially in its northern region.
The ministry forecast that the water level will rise to 7.65 metre in Stung Treng province, 16.7 metre in Kratie province, and 9.9 metres in Kampong Cham province.
This phenomenon is due to changing weather conditions and the influence of a low-pressure system causing heavy rainfall in the Mekong River basin, it explained.
Although the water level has not yet reached an alarming rate, but some low-lying areas along the river might be flooded, the ministry said, calling on people to stay vigilant./.