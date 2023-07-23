World China to resume 15-day visa-free entry for Singapore, Brunei citizens China will resume 15-day visa-free entry for citizens of Singapore and Brunei from July 26, more than three years after the visas were suspended to stop the spread of COVID-19.

World Thailand reveals plan to raise tourism revenue The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has revealed a plan to boost its revenue from foreign tourists and the “Thais Travelling in Thailand” campaign.

World Indonesia seeks to join OECD The Indonesian Government is actively pursuing membership in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) as part of its ambition to become a high-income country, according to Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto.