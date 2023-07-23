Cambodian general election: voter turnout exceeds 78%
The National Election Committee (NEC) of Cambodia has confirmed that by the voting time ended at around 3pm on July 23, more than 7.6 million voters had cast their vote, or more than 78% of the 9.71 million voters registered for the country’s general election.
NEC spokesperson Hang Puthea said that localities with a high voter turnout include Kep (86,34%), Kampong Speu (85,6%), Kandal (82,79%), and Takeo (82,63%).
According to the NEC, the seventh National Assembly general election of Cambodia drew nearly 9,000 domestic and international observers.
They include 89,562 domestic observers from 135 domestic organisations, 586 from 52 international organisations of more than 60 countries.
Nearly 1,300 reporters from 185 media agencies registered to cover the event, including 137 from 38 international media agencies.
Meanwhile, about 70,000 personnel were mobilised to ensure security during the election.
The preliminary results will be announced until midnight of July 23 and from 8am of July 24 on seven TV channels and the public media as well as NEC communications platforms.
The election saw the competition of 18 political parties vying for 125 parliamentary seats.
The Cambodian People's Party (CPP) is predicted to continue receiving strong support from voters./.
