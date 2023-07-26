World Indonesia announces “Golden Visa” policy for foreign companies, citizens The Immigration Agency of Indonesia has announced that the “golden visa” policy will be implemented as early as this July for foreign companies and citizens investing a certain amount of money in the Southeast Asian country.

World Austrian media highlight President Vo Van Thuong’s visit Austrian media on July 25 continued to report on State President Vo Van Thuong’s official visit to Austria that took place from July 23 to 25.

World Laos to implement QR code transactions with Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia Laos plans to start using QR code transactions with neighbouring countries – Vietnam, Thailand and Cambodia – from the fourth quarter of this year, according to Lao media.

World Southeast Asia’s economic outlook brightening: Nikkei Asia Southeast Asia's economic prospects continue to stand out in a world faced with high inflation and soft demand, according to Nikkei Asia.