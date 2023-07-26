Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen to step down
Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen announced on July 26 that he will not retain his position in the next government.
Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen. (Photo: AFP/VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen announced on July 26 that he will not retain his position in the next government.
Instead, his son Hun Manet will succeed him, a seismic change set to occur in the coming weeks.
This revelation came during a special live broadcast to the nation in the afternoon of July 26, following his meeting with King Norodom Sihamoni.
However, he will continue to work as President of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP). "I will maintain my presidency of the ruling party and remain a member of parliament. Furthermore, upon my departure from the Cabinet, the King has offered to appoint me as head of the Royal Advisory Council," Hun Sen said.
Hun Sen said that he would run for a seat in Cambodia's Senate in February 2024 and then become the President of the Senate.
He also revealed that that senior CPP figures, including National Assembly President Heng Samrin, Defence Minister Tea Banh, Interior Minister Sar Kheng and Deputy Prime Minister Men Sam An will leave their current positions and join the Royal Advisory Council./.