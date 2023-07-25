Vietnam congratulates Cambodia on successful 7th NA election
Vietnam congratulates Cambodian on the successful organisation of the 7th National Assembly (NA) election, said Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang on July 25.
Replying to a reporter’s question about Vietnam’s viewpoint on the results of the 7th NA election of Cambodia, she said as a neighbour of Cambodia and also a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Vietnam always wishes Cambodia peace, stability and prosperous development, and the friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries constant growth for the sake of the two peoples and for peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.
“In that spirit, Vietnam congratulates Cambodian on the successful organisation of the 7th NA election on July 23, 2023,” the spokeswoman noted./.