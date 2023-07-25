Politics President concludes Austria visit, heading to Italy, Vatican President Vo Van Thuong and his wife and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation left Vienna on July 25 afternoon (local time), ending their official visit to Austria that took place from July 23-25.

Politics Top legislator examines implementation of NA resolutions in Hanoi Politburo member and Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue had a working session with the Hanoi Party Committee’s Standing Board on July 25 to look into the implementation of some resolutions of the NA.

Politics Vietnam treasures friendship, cooperation with Israel: Deputy PM Vietnam attaches importance to consolidating and further developing friendship and cooperation with Israel, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang told Israeli President Isaac Herzog at their meeting on July 25.

Politics Vietnam congratulates Cambodia on successful 7th NA election Vietnam congratulates Cambodian on the successful organisation of the 7th National Assembly (NA) election, said Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang on July 25.