Society Defendants involved in security disturbance case in HCM City sentenced The People’s Court of Ho Chi Minh City handed prison terms to defendants involved in the case of “disturbing security” during a trial on July 31.

Society Deputy PM: Top priority placed on wiping out COVID-19 hotbed in Da Nang Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has requested authorities to give the top priority to localising and soon wiping out the COVID-19 hotbed in the central city of Da Nang.

Society Hanoi orders closure of bars, karaoke venues and roadside stalls Starting on August 1, all bars, karaoke venues and roadside stalls will have to close and large gatherings are banned in Hanoi, the city’s authorities announced on July 31 morning, as the country has reported tens of locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases over the past days.