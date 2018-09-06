Cambodia's Chairman of the fifth National Assembly Samdech Heng Samrin (first, left) and Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen (right) (Photo: VNA)

– The sixth National Assembly of Cambodia selected key positions and approved the cabinet during its first session in Phom Penh on September 5.All 125 parliamentarians, all from the Cambodian People's Party (CPP), elected CPP Honourary President Samdech Heng Samrin, who acted as Chairman of the fifth National Assembly, as Chairman of the National Assembly for another five-year term.They also voted for CPP lawmakers Nguon Nhel and Khuon Sodary as the first vice president and the second vice president, respectively.The parliament also elected chairpersons and vice chairpersons of the legislative body’s 10 commissions.They also approved the cabinet proposed by Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen. The list includes Prime Minister Samdech Hun Sen, 10 deputy prime ministers, 17 senior ministers and 29 ministers.Deputy PM Samdech Sar Kheng is the Minister of Home Affairs, while Deputy PM Samdech Tea Banh becomes the Minister of Defence. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation is headed by Deputy PM Prak Sokhonn.Speaking after the vote, National Assembly Chairman Heng Samrin and PM Hun Sen thanked Cambodian people for choosing the CPP to lead the country, while pledging to abide by the Constitution and work hard for the country and meet voters’ expectations.During the sixth general election on July 29, Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen's CPP won all 125 seats in the National Assembly.As scheduled, the new cabinet members will swear in at the Royal Palace on September 6 afternoon.The cabinet will convene its first meeting on September 7, during which the new administration’s action plan in the next five years is expected to be approved.-VNA