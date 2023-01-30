Cambodian People’s Party sets out strategic goals for 2023-28
The Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) convened its extraordinary congress on January 28-29, during which it issued many important decisions and policies regarding the leadership work, as well as orientations for national development in the time ahead.
The Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) convenes its extraordinary congress on January 28-29. (Photo: AKP/VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) convened its extraordinary congress on January 28-29, during which it issued many important decisions and policies regarding the leadership work, as well as orientations for national development in the time ahead.
In his opening remarks, CPP Honorary President Samdech Heng Samrin, who is also President of the National Assembly, said 2023 marks an end to the 2018-2023 mandate of the legislature and the government, and it will also be the beginning of a new five-year tenure.
There will be a lot of work to do in the future, he said, stressing the need to join hands and make all-out efforts to win the 7th-term parliamentary election slated for July 23, 2023.
The congress set out major strategic goals for the next five years which are based on wishes of the people and reflect the real situation, both domestically and internationally, with the aim of reaping greater achievements across spheres and turning Cambodia into an upper-middle income country by 2030.
According to a statement on the congress’s outcome, Hun Sen was endorsed to be the prime minister candidate for the July national election, while Hun Manet was endorsed as the future prime minister candidate.
The congress drew 3,558 local and central delegates across Cambodia.
CPP is the largest political Party of Cambodia, which has been ruling the country for the past six tenures. In the fifth communal election in 2022, the Party won 9,376 seats, including 1,648 out of the 1,652 leading positions in communes and wards nationwide./.
CPP is the largest political Party of Cambodia, which has been ruling the country for the past six tenures. In the fifth communal election in 2022, the Party won 9,376 seats, including 1,648 out of the 1,652 leading positions in communes and wards nationwide./.