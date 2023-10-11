Cambodian PM pledges to continue promoting ties with Vietnam
The Government, ministries and sectors of Cambodia will continue to coordinate and cooperate with Vietnam to further strengthen comprehensive relations between the two countries, Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet affirmed while receiving Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Huy Tang in Phnom Penh on October 11.
Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet receives Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Huy Tang in Phnom Penh on October 11. (Photo: VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Government, ministries and sectors of Cambodia will continue to coordinate and cooperate with Vietnam to further strengthen comprehensive relations between the two countries, Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet affirmed while receiving Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Huy Tang in Phnom Penh on October 11.
The Cambodian PM hailed development achievements of Vietnam, and highlighted the significance of the relations and mutual support between the two countries as well as among Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam in the cause of national construction and defence in each nation.
He expressed delight at the development of the friendly neighbourliness, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability between the two countries thanks to regular high-level visits and the promotion of bilateral cooperation mechanisms.
PM Hun Manet showed his delight at the positive growth of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries, suggesting that the two sides continue to promote the achievements, strengthen their partnership and expand collaboration in all fields, along with effectively implementing reached agreements to practically contribute to improving the efficiency of bilateral collaboration.
Tang congratulated Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet on his election by the Cambodian National Assembly as the Prime Minister of Cambodia, and expressed his impression at the great achievements in national development and external relations that the Cambodian people have gained under the leadership of the Cambodian Royal Government, including the success in COVID-19 prevention and control.
The diplomat highly valued and congratulated Cambodia on completing its role as the ASEAN Chair 2022 and the Chair of the 43rd ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-43), successfully organising the communal-level People’s Council election in the fifth tenure as well as the 7th National Assembly election, and hosting the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 32) and the 12th ASEAN Para Games, which has made important contributions to enhancing Cambodia's prestige and position in the world arena.
The two sides also discussed a number of issues related to the relationship between the two countries.
They agreed on the need to continue maintaining the exchange of delegations at all levels and through all channels to share experience and information, promoting bilateral cooperation mechanisms and the Vietnam-Laos-Cambodia tripartite collaboration mechanisms.
They also consented to strengthen the comprehensive cooperation, especially in trade, tourism, defence, security, considering the expansion of cooperation in promising areas, and seeking new cooperation opportunities and mechanisms to bring practical benefits to both sides./.