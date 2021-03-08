Cambodia’s cassava prices increase over lower yield
Cassava prices in the Cambodian border provinces of Battambang and Tbong Khmum increased during the 2020-2021 harvest season as a result of lower crop yields, reported the local news agency Phnom Penh post.
In Cambodia, cassava is typically planted in May and harvested from November until the end of February the following year.
Director of the Battambang provincial Department of Commerce Kim Hout said the average per-kilogramme price of dried cassava in the province had surged by 200 riels (0.05 USD) year-on-year to 870 riels.
According to data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries released on March 4, Cambodia exported 4,200 tonnes of dried cassava to Thailand through Phnom Dey International Checkpoint in Battambang's Sampov Loun district.
Tbong Khmum provincial Department of Commerce Director Toch Sokhon said wholesale per-kilogramme costs for fresh cassava rose by 200-360 riels year-on-year on average to 500-600 riels, while dried ones now go for 900 riels, matching prices at the border.
The nation transports an average of 100 lorries full of cassava per day to Vietnam during the harvest season when cross-border trade reaches its peak, he said.
In 2019, Cambodia exported about 3.30 million tonnes of fresh cassava, cassava chips and tapioca starch worth more than 26.40 million USD./.