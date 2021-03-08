World Malaysia’s economy to remain on positive growth trajectory Malaysia’s economy is expected to remain on the positive growth trajectory moving forward despite uncertainty on the global economic front, as the country still has ample liquidity buffers, according to Bernama news agency.

World Cambodia-China trade exceeds 8.1 billion USD in 2020 The bilateral trade between Cambodia and China last year was valued at more than 8.1 billion, sliding down 5.2 percent compared to a year earlier, Cambodian news agency AKP reported.

World Vietnam highlights attainments in children, PWDs’ rights promotion The UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) convened the second week of its 46th regular session from March 1 to 5, with debates on promoting civil and political rights along with economic, cultural, and social rights, including the rights of the child and of persons with disabilities (PWDs).

World Singapore supports ASEAN’s efforts in improving Rakhine situation Singapore strongly supports efforts by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to improve the situation in Myanmar’s Rakhine State, and is willing to send more aids to Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan has stated.